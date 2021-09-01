PADUCAH — As COVID-19 cases across the Purchase District in west Kentucky continue to climb, so are vaccination rates.
Ballard County and Hickman County have some of the lowest vaccination rates in Kentucky. In June, Ballard County's vaccination rate sat at 22%. Now, it's almost at 27%. Hickman County is still low with only 25% of its population vaccinated, but there has been a steady increase in vaccinations since June.
The Purchase District Health Department administered 66 vaccine doses the week of July 4. Now, that number has more than tripled. The week of Aug. 22, the health department administered 253 doses. Purchase District Public Health Director Kent Koster says there are many reasons for the increase.
"Part of that is because of the delta variant scare, with it being so much more transmissible than the alpha variant that we've been exposed to previously," Koster says. "Also, an increase in the number of vaccines given to the 12 to 17 year olds because of the Pfizer vaccine being approved for that age group."
Koster also says there's been an increase in vaccinations since schools have gone back to in-person learning. He expects this positive trend to continue, especially after the Food and Drug Administration gave approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
Koster says any increase in vaccination rates is better than none.
"They're still a little bit behind in the state increase, but we are seeing an increase in people being vaccinated," Koster says.
He believes as people learn more about COVID-19, that will have a snowball effect on vaccination rates.
"Each one of those things will tend to change the mindset of individuals who have been hesitant about getting the vaccine," Koster says.
The Marshall County and Graves County health departments have also seen an increase in their vaccination rates from July to August.
The Marshall County Health Department reported that it administered a total of 80 vaccine doses during the month of July. That total jumped to 126 doses in the month of August. The Graves County Health Department administered 622 vaccines in August.
