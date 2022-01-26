PADUCAH — Vehicle valuations in Kentucky have shot up 40% in Kentucky over the past two years. That means you could see the same jump in your property taxes. The pandemic has halted car manufacturing all over the world. The demand for cars hasn't changed, but the supply has dwindled, leading to inflated values.
But McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn says that valuation increase doesn't apply to every car.
“Some vehicles went down, and many vehicles did go up. From the research that I've done, it was mostly the newer vehicles that went up significantly,” says Dunn.
That's due to a supply shortage of semiconductor chips that are common in newer cars. Production of the chips has slowed since the start of the pandemic. The demand for these chips has remained the same, but with lessened supply, the value of cars that have those parts skyrockets.
That's more money out of your pocket.
Kentucky legislators are proposing bills to counteract the issue.
“Those bills are intended to revert the assessments on vehicles back to one or two years ago, before the increases began," Dunn says.
If passed, the bills would also offer refunds to owners who already overpaid.
In the meantime, taxpayers will be affected.
Luckily, the valuation of your car can be appealed. Dunn says interest in the appeal process is the highest he's seen. Your car can be reassessed based on mileage or vehicle damage. Dunn says the appeal process for high mileage is simple.
"If you go get some tires rotated, go get some new tires, an oil change," Dunn says. "Ideally, on that receipt, it would have your VIN, your name and the mileage."
After that, you just fill out the form, which is available at the PVA office or online at mccrackenpva.com. State law allows you to submit the appeal within 60 days of receiving your renewal notice.