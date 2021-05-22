WICKLIFFE, KY--Veterans have put a lot on the line for this country that is why we find different ways to honor them for their service.
The Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum did that Saturday.
They hosted their annual "Thank a Veteran Day" parade to honor veterans and their families.
Honorees included Dale Faughn, a 95-year-old World War II Marine veteran who served in Iwo Jima.
" I think it's tremendous, it's tremendous that they've turned out and they're honoring veterans," Faughn.
He rode in the Wickliffe City Fire Truck for the annual event.
" I feel great, that's tremendous that somebody would take that much interest in me," said Faughn.
The parade started at the Wickliffe City Park and ended at the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum.
Linda Hatley drove her patriotic car in the parade. He decorated it with red, white, and blue decorations and photos of the veterans in her family.
"If you've already got all of your items together it took about 20 minutes or so," said Hatley.
It features photos of her father, cousins, uncle, husband, and brother-in-law.
Her dad went on the World War II D.C. Trip with busloads of other veterans nine years ago. Hatley says they need to be honored.
"The Vietnam Veterans and the ones since then haven't got that, so Ms. Sandy is so gracious to have gotten this museum started and always does anything she can to honor our veterans," said Hatley.
Her husband picked this car out, but he died before he could see it completed.
It's now finished and honoring veterans.
"We need to honor our veterans they have given their lives for us," said Hatley.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees ask everyone to thank their veterans for their service whenever they get the chance.