WICKLIFFE, KY- The Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum is celebrating it's tenth anniversary this year. The museum was founded by Sandy Hart in 2012.
Since they've opened their doors, Hart says people from all 50 states and others from around the world have stopped by to take in the history of Kentuckians who bravely served our country.
Saturday afternoon veterans and families gathered to share stories and honor service of countless men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Local 6 sat down with Dale Faughn and Albert Wess, who both served in WWII.
Faughn, who enlisted, fought in Iwo Jima. He explained why he decided to join the military.
"I think I have some patriotism, and I thought those two things would fit together nicely," Faughn said. "And then boys that I had known, who were a little bit older than I, they had gone on. I didn't want to tag way back here somewhere and not have the chance to go. I wanted to be, I guess, be like them too!"
Wess was in a bit of a different situation. He was drafted and became part of the famed Red Ball Express, a truck convoy made up of primarily African American soldiers. They supplied allied forces who were moving through Europe after Normandy. Wess says, before joining the military, he couldn't afford to eat. He even went as far as to steal a chicken just to make sure he didn't go hungry.
"I was glad to get that letter because on the standard that I was living, in other words, I was an absolute zero. That's a long way to come, to now I'll be 99 the sixteenth of next month," Wess said.
