MARION, KY—During the Vietnam War, 1,105 lives from Kentucky were lost.
The names of these service men and women are displayed on the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall. From Friday till Sunday, people were able to visit the wall in Marion.
Judy Woodward visited the wall and saw the name of Leon Beard. They went to the same high school. Woodward remembers him as a good student, who was engaged before going into war.
"When you know a lot of people and you know they're young and they die, it breaks your heart for the things they will never get to experience that we've experienced," Woodward said. "And I think it's time that we honor them."
Vietnam Veteran Jack Mattingly started The Traveling Vietnam Wall after an emotional experience with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He said family members have thanked him for bringing their loved ones home.
"It means a lot to them," Mattingly said. "It seems like time passes things away, but you never forget the ones that you lost."
He said over the last three days, more than 2,000 people came to honor their lives.
"If you touch the wall, it's going to touch you back," Mattingly said.
He hopes that more people will be touched as they take the wall across the state.
Mattingly said they are scheduled to bring this wall across Kentucky till the end of November. Winchester, Kentucky is their next stop.