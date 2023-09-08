Voter registration in Kentucky has continued to grow ahead of the Nov. 7 election, the secretary of state's office announced Friday.
In August, 7,391 new voters were added. Meanwhile, 3,512 voters were removed from the state's rolls. The secretary of state's office said voters removed included 2,689 deceased voters, 375 who moved out of state, 307 voters who were convicted of felonies, 121 who voluntarily de-registered and 20 who the state said "were adjudged mentally incompetent."
July also saw an increase in voters, along with thousands of voters removed from the rolls. That month, 6,149 new voters were added and 4,903 were removed.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said that trend was seen over the past several months as well.
“While it’s too soon to predict turnout in November’s election, I’m pleased that in each of the past six months, more Kentuckians have registered to vote than have been removed from the rolls,” Adams said in a statement released Friday.
By party, the secretary of state's office said Republican registration grew by 2,668 voters in August, marking a 0.17% increase. Meanwhile, Democratic registration decreased by 595 voters, or 0.04%.
Voters registered under other political parties increased by 1,806 voters, a 0.52% increase — the largest increase among the three groups.
The secretary of state's office said Republican voters make up 46% of the total electorate. Democrats make up 44%, and voters registered as "other" make up 10%.
For more information on voter registration, the upcoming election, voter rights and more, visit elect.ky.gov. The last day to register to vote in November's general election is Oct. 10.