Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams

FRANKFORT, KY– Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday that Kentucky's voter registration numbers remained stable through the month of May.

Kentucky saw a net gain of 116 new voters. With 4,474 newly registered Kentuckians, and 4,358 voters removed.

Of the 4,258 removed voters there were 3,217 deceased voters, 768 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 363 felony convicts, 9 voters were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 1 duplicate registration.

Democratic registration dropped by 1,687 since April 30, a 0.10% decreased. Republicans saw an increase of 981 registered voters since April 30, a 0.06% increase. Independent registration grew by 822 voters, a 0.25% climb.

