FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will start waiving testing fees for people wanting to obtain a GED diploma to help thousands of adults improve their career opportunities, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has allotted $600,000 in state funding to waive test fees to eliminate a financial barrier for people seeking GED diplomas, Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced.
In Kentucky, more than 335,000 adults lack a high school or GED diploma. The fee being waived is $120, and the waiver applies to first-time test takers.
The funding could help about 5,000 Kentuckians secure GED diplomas this year, Beshear said. Many people lacking a high school or GED diploma are “stuck in a cycle where they can’t get the job to have the dollars to pay the fees for the GED they need to get a better job,” he said.
Adults lacking high school or GED diplomas are twice as likely to be unemployed and three times as likely to live in poverty, Coleman said.