LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — A Kentucky woman has been awarded $10.5 million because doctors left a sponge inside her.
The surgery dates back to 2011 when Carolyn Boerste went in for heart surgery. A doctor accidentally cut a vein, and another doctor rushed in to help because the blood was pouring out. It turns out the nurses, who were about to go on their lunch break, did not do a proper sponge count. A sponge was left in the patient's body. Over six years, complications occurred, and eventually one of her legs had to be amputated.
The lawsuit was partially the result of multiple tests in which doctors saw the sponge on scans but didn't report it.
Meanwhile, the patient lived in pain because the sponge invaded her intestines.
Carolyn Boerste just wants medical producers to be careful in the future.
"Make sure that everybody is on the right page of doing everything correctly and what have you, because it was just a matter of error after error,” Boerste said.