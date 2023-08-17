HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after authorities claim she sold pills containing fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose.
The Madisonville/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit says 29-year-old Jenny Doolin was found unresponsive in the early morning hours of April 1, 2022, at a home on Edwards Street in Madisonville. Attempts were made to revive her, and she was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital. Suspecting an overdose, the vice/narcotics unit says it was brought in to investigate.
Investigators say Doolin had fentanyl, a fentanyl precursor and methamphetamine in her system when she died.
On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of 42-year-old Tanisha Dhaliwal in connection to Doolin's death. The vice/narcotics unit claims Doolin exchanged messages with Dhaliwal the night before Doolin's death about buying Percocet 30s. Percocet that a doctor might prescribe a patient contains the non-opioid pain medication acetaminophen and the opioid pain medication oxycodone. Investigators say they believe Doolin drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal and bought pills that were counterfeits of that medication and contained fentanyl.
Accusing Dhaliwal of selling Doolin the drugs that led to her overdose death, authorities arrested her on a charge of second-degree manslaughter, and she was jailed Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail.