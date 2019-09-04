LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to federal sex trafficking charges after prosecutors say she coerced two young women into having sex for money in Kentucky and took them out of the state for that purpose.
The woman, 41-year-old Cleoretta Allen of Louisville, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says she pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of interstate transportation for prostitution.
The Justice Department says Allen used violence, threats and other intimidation tactics to coerce the two women into performing sex acts for money in the Louisville area between September and October of 2017, and transported them to Georgia so they could be exploited there. Allen was arrested after one of the victims called police on Oct. 31, 2017, the news release says.
Allen faces 15 to 19.5 years in prison and could be fined as much as $250,000 per count, in addition to mandatory restitution to the victims. The Justice Department says sentencing will be scheduled sometime in the future.