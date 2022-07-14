LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A woman is accusing a Kentucky doctor in a lawsuit of using his own sperm during her fertility treatment decades ago without her knowledge.
The woman, Susan Crowder, is filing the suit under a new Kentucky law that sets criminal and civil penalties for fertility fraud. Crowder’s attorney says this is the first such suit under the law.
The lawsuit was filed against Dr. Marvin Yussman and the University of Louisville, his former employer.
Crowder’s daughter was born in 1976.
Crowder advocated for the passage of Kentucky’s Fraudulent Assisted Reproduction Law, which was signed by the governor earlier this year.