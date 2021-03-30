OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — The family of a Kentucky man who was killed in action in World War I is donating his copy of the New Testament to the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nicole Morton Goeser told the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer she wants to share the story of Arthur Douthitt, who was killed while serving in the U.S. Army in France in 1918. At the time, his family didn't know his New Testament was preserved in a tobacco tin.
Thanks to an inscription written on the inside cover, the book eventually found its way back to his widow in Stanley, Kentucky. It has been passed down through the family, preserving his memory.
Goser said she wanted to ensure the New Testament — and the story of her great aunt and uncle — would not be lost over time. After speaking with the curator of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, she decided that was the best place for the tin and the book.