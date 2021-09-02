PADUCAH– On Sept. 11, KentuckyCare is hosting Community Champions for Wellness Events across western Kentucky.
The purpose of these events is to bring awareness regarding compassion fatigue and to offer support to those in the helping profession.
First responders, healthcare workers, and anyone who's profession has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to this event.
"“Those is the helping profession and community members need to know there are resources available to combat compassion fatigue and it is okay to ask for help," Elizabeth Fleming, the Behavioral Health Clinical Director of Kentucky Care, said. "Stigma associated with mental health and substance use often prevents individuals from seeking services. As a community we need to do a better job with reducing this stigma, and provide support to those around us.”
This event will include connections and resources from local behavioral health and substance use treatment providers, door prizes and giveaways, free hotdogs and drinks and a speaker at 1 p.m.
The three events are being held at KentuckyCare Murray, Livingston County Extension Fair Building and KentuckyCare Paducah South. They are a "come and go" format starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at 2 p.m.