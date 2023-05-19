PADUCAH — Kentucky's staggering 400 mile yard sale is coming up on its 19th year. If you do the math, that's about 7,600 miles of bargains, treasures, and tasty treats over the years.
The annual sale runs eastward and up along Highway 68, from McCracken County to northern counties like Bourbon, Roberts, and Fleming.
This year's sale is being held from June 1 to 4.
According to a release from Director Tara Hall, visitors can expect to find barn sales, yard sales and sidewalk sales along the route.
And if you want to get a better idea of what kind of items you'll find, you can use the 400 mile sale website to search by sales by region or county. In addition to individual sales, you can learn more about dining options and overnight accommodations in each town.
According to Hall, there are about 2,000 sales each year — with as many as 10,000 shoppers.
"With 400 Miles completely in Kentucky, the sale really focuses on family sales, collectors, and 'mom and pop businesses,' the release explained.
Local counties participating in the sale include McCracken, Marshall, and Trigg.
If you would like to submit your sale to the website, click here and fill out the online form.