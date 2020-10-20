PADUCAH -- With Kentucky's ban on cutting off utilities set to end early next month, people can seek assistance from local agencies and the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Monday that will end the statewide moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment on Nov. 6.
To help Kentuckians ease into resuming payments, Beshear's executive order requires utility companies to create payment plans for residential customers that run no less than six months. The order also waives late fees for residential customers through Dec. 31.
Furthermore, the executive order allocates $15 million in federal money into the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund - to help people in danger of losing their natural gas, water, wastewater or electricity. People can apply through Community Action Kentucky, which posted on its Facebook page that details on the application process will be available soon. In the meantime, you can call 800-456-3452 to learn about your local outreach office.
In addition to money from the state, people still struggling with utility payments can seek help from local agencies, like St. Vincent de Paul at 2025 Cairo Rd. in Paducah. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., people living within McCracken County can walk into the Helpline Office inside St. Vincent de Paul to apply for financial assistance.
Patty Corts, a St. Vincent volunteer who works in the Helpline Office, said people can apply for financial assistance once every six months. Applicants need to bring their bills, as well as the social security cards of everyone in their households. Corts said the amount of aid each applicant gets can vary.
"I've gone, since I've been here, from $50 to $100," said Corts. "The majority of them are extremely, extremely thankful for what we can do."
Among the people applying for financial help at St. Vincent de Paul Tuesday was Alethea Thacker.
"Not being able to work a full-time job, hours being cut, some places closing down. So when you have St. Vincent, they come through for you with financial assistance," said Thacker. "Anyone that's needing help shouldn't be ashamed to get assistance. That's what they're here for. If we didn't have assistance, than you would be more in a bind."
Cort agreed.
"There are many people who are embarrassed to come in and they will sit here and say, 'You know, this is the first time I've ever had to do this and I really am embarrassed.' I said, ' You don't need to be embarrassed.' I said, 'All of us need help at one time or another'," Cort recalled.
Those who need help with Atmos Energy gas bills can contact Paducah Cooperative Ministry, which recently received $10,000 from Atmos to help customers.
Local 6 checked with local utility providers to see how many of their customers are currently behind on payments.
Paducah Power said as of Tuesday, 1,721 accounts had bills that were at least 60 days past due. Paducah Power believes a portion of those customers will pay by Nov. 6. Over the past few months, Paducah Power has been reaching out to customers using phone calls and post cards to help them find a solution. The municipal system has about 22,000 customers total.
Paducah Water said it had about 800 customers with bills that were more than 60 days past due as of Oct. 14, totaling about $165,000 in money owed. The utility has also reached out to customers to set up payment plans. Paducah Water has slightly less than 28,000 customers.
West Kentucky Rural Electric had about 1,250 members who were behind on their electric bills as of Tuesday. WKRECC has about 38,000 total accounts in Graves County, Calloway County, a portion of Marshall County, and a small part of Carlisle County. WKRECC said practical payment options are available and members are encouraged to call to work out a plan. Many members are also able to get help through West Kentucky Allied Services or other agencies.
Jackson Purchase Energy said as of Tuesday, 4% of its members have bills that are past due. JPEC says it has also reached out to people to discuss payment arrangements.