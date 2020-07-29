FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Farmers' Markets Week is set for next week and Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is urging Kentuckians to get out and support Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the public.
“Finding locally grown produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, and more at the peak of freshness is the advantage of Kentucky’s farmers’ markets,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Purchasing your food from a Kentucky Proud farmers’ market not only supports your local farmers, but also keeps the money you spend in your community. During the coronavirus pandemic, our farmers’ markets have adapted to protect themselves and Kentucky consumers. I encourage all Kentuckians to consider visiting their local farmers’ market during Farmers’ Markets Week.”
This year's Farmers' Markets Week is Aug. 2 through 8 and salutes the 167 farmers' markets in 115 of Kentucky's 120 counties, with more than 2,768 vendors offering products.
Quarles says farmers' markets are in an economic engine that celebrates the state's agriculture roots and brings the farm to Kentucky's consumers, with more than $13 million in reported sales last year.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says this year's Farmers' Markets Week takes on special meaning as the state celebrates the importance of agricultural producers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmers' markets continue to follow the latest CDC guidelines.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all of our lives, farmers’ markets remain a vital resource, providing fresh and nutritious food direct from Kentucky’s farms,” Commissioner Quarles said. “This crisis has put a magnifying glass on the reasons we need our agriculture producers. Be sure to be respectful of CDC guidelines while visiting the market during farmers’ markets week.”
To find a farmers’ market near you, click here.
To see about Paducah's farmers' market, click here.
To view a proclamation from Commissioner Quarles declaring August 2-8 “Farmers’ Market Week,” download the PDF below: