BENTON, KY — COVID-19 is impacting Kentucky's lake tourism industry. With fewer people out boating, it's causing financial problems. Malcolm Creek Resort Owner Robert Walter said those waters are usually filled with boaters.
"Before COVID-19, we were booked and looking forward to a great year out here," Walter said.
Walter said they've cancelled 90% of their reservations.
"Financially, it's devastating," Walter said. "We'll figure that part of it out. Right now, it's being safe and helping our customers stay safe and take care of their families. And on the other side of this, it'll be OK."
For the boaters who are still coming, they're taking precautions by putting signs to stay 6 feet away and practice social distancing.
Walter said for safety, they're not booking any more reservations for the month of April. He's hopeful more people will eventually come out to enjoy the lake.
"I think we get through this, people want to get outside," Walter said. "People want to do what they're used to doing. They want to enjoy their boats, and their campers, and their family time, and summer picnics and holiday picnics. They want to do all that, but right now there's much more bigger things that everyone is worried about."
So for now, the lake will stay empty.
Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitor Bureau Executive Director Elena Blevins sent the following statement:
"The Travel and Tourism industry has been one of the most severely impacted industries because of the Coronavirus pandemic. In fact the U.S. Travel Association predicts that this pause in travel will cause a $910 billion dollar hit to the U.S. economy which is seven times the impact that 9/11 had on our industry. Kentucky Lake is no exception, we are estimating thousands of dollars in lost revenue and more than likely millions in economic impact to our local community alone. Nearly 300 million Americans are under some sort of shelter-in-place order and unable to travel at a time when traveling should be gearing up. My tourism partners at Kentucky Lake are having to make very difficult choices with no clear end in sight. We are doing our part, abiding by the guidelines set forth by Governor Beshear and the Federal Government, but this is the most difficult test we have ever had to face as an industry. We are very much looking forward to getting on the other side of this and enjoying our beautiful destination with all of our guests. We would also like to thank our local community for any and all support they may be able to provide during this time. We are all in this together.”