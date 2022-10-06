MAYFIELD, KY — Like so many other businesses in Mayfield and surrounding areas, A-Maize-ing Farms was devastated by the massive December 10 tornado. Almost one year later, the farm — which is home to Kentucky's largest corn maze — is back in business.
A-Maize-ing Farms is a fall lover's dream, offering attendees: hayrides, a Saturday petting zoo, inflatables, pumpkins, mums, and a huge corn maze.
According to their website, the maze is actually three mazes in one, allowing folks to choose between children's, intermediate, and expert. Admission is $15 per person and allows access to nearly everything the farm has to offer, aside from decor and the the Corn Canon.
Kids ages 2 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Church group rates are $12 per person. Attendees can stop by Youngblood's RV in Mayfield for a special admission ticket, and all First Kentucky Bank locations are offering a free drink or popcorn ticket. Before you go, remember, you must pay with cash or a check.
A-Maize-ing Farms hours
Wednesday - Friday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.