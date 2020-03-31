PADUCAH — Many of you have told us you're having a hard time filing for unemployment. With thousands of people now without a job in Kentucky, call centers are getting bogged down with calls. Many of you aren't hearing back for days.
Mitch Coy has been spending hours trying to find out how much he'll receive in unemployment benefits. Coy said the phone is dropping calls, and the state's website is lagging.
"It's incredibly frustrating and scary," Coy said. "You know, it's the uncertainty of not knowing how much I'll be getting. When it'll start."
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said anyone who has lost their job should apply for unemployment benefits, even if they were self-employed or laid off temporarily.
The amount you'll get is based on your salary. Benefits range from $36 up to $552 a week. It takes two to three weeks to receive those benefits.
"We tried to cover every single sector that we can, because this is going to be a huge economic hit," Coleman said. "And our number one priority is the health and safety of our families, and so we've got to make sure we have the resources to support those folks."
If you want to call the state unemployment office and don't want to wait a long time, Coleman suggests using the call back feature so an agent can reach back out to you when they're free.
Coleman also said to call your regional unemployment line and apply on the specific day for your last name. The regional office number is 270-575-7000.
A graphic from the state shows the specific day you should file your claim based on your last name. People whose last names start with A-D will file on Sunday, followed by E-H on Monday, I-L on Tuesday, M-P on Wednesday, Q-U on Thursday and V-Z on Friday. People who missed their designated day to file may also file on Friday.
Coleman said they've trained 300 state workers to help with calls, and they'll add more every day.
Coleman said the federal government will add an additional $600 a week to your unemployment benefits. That measure still needs to be signed into law. Then, it will be added automatically.
She said state and federal relief is available for small businesses. Business owners will now be eligible for unemployment benefits. Federally, they can apply for loans and grants to continue to make payroll.
"We have made it possible for business owners to apply for unemployment insurance just like anyone else does," Coleman said. "That has not happened in the past. That's pretty unprecedented, but we're in unprecedented times. And we've got to protect our small business owners."
To find out how you can get these federal grants and loans, visit sba.gov.