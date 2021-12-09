LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s second-largest city broke its annual homicide record when a man was fatally shot this week.
It was the 35th homicide in Lexington this year, media outlets reported. It surpassed the record number of 34 set in 2020.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the root of the problem starts within the community.
“What I know for a fact is that this is not just a police problem, it’s not a city government problem, it’s a community problem,” Weathers said. Everyone working together in the community, with the community’s help, can get things done, he said.
Weathers also believes the circumstances of today’s world, such as social unrest and the coronavirus pandemic, could play a role in the rising numbers, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.