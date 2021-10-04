FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's state-based health insurance exchange, kynect, is officially back, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon.
Kentuckians will be able to visit kynect.ky.gov and compare plans starting Oct. 13, ahead of the open enrollment period, which will begin on Nov. 1.
Coverage will begin Jan. 1.
Beshear said when kynect relaunches, it will offer something it didn't have before: vision insurance.
"The plan will offer enrollees a comprehensive exam from an in-network doctor and an eye frame allowance and lens enhancements, such as progressives," Beshear said.
Beshear said the state exchange is expected to save Kentuckians $15 million a year.
"Consumers who enroll in health plans through the healthcare.gov site pay a surcharge on premiums which will not continue when the state-based exchange is up and running. The savings are going to be passed to the people who actually buy off the state-based exchange, so everything the state is saving the people are going to feel in terms of lower cost for coverage through the state-based marketplace," Beshear said.
The governor's father, then-Gov. Steve Beshear, originally launched kynect in 2013. But in 2017, the program was dismantled by the governor who followed him, Matt Bevin. Gov. Andy Beshear announced last year that he would bring kynect back.
“Quality health care is a basic human right – and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic,” Beshear said Monday. “Our economy has caught fire, and we just landed the largest economic investment in the state’s history, but we can’t succeed in building a better Kentucky and creating the workforce we need for these amazing announcements if we don't get much healthier. kynect was a lifesaver for so many when it was first offered in 2013, and we’re excited to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to bring it back and make sure all Kentuckians can easily access information about health plans and benefits they deserve.”
Click here for more information about the kynect relaunch from the governor's office.