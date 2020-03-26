KENTUCKY -- KET is changing its programming schedule to provide more educational content for kids at home due to COVID-19.
Starting Monday, March 30, KET will be providing educational content Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time.
The day will be broken up by age groups as listed below. All times are in central.
- 6 a.m. - 8 a.m., PreK-3rd grade programming
- 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4th-8th grade programming
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., 9th-12th grade programming
You can see the full schedule for the first week below. You can also learn more and get free educational resources by clicking here.
KET is available over the air, on cable, the KET app for Android and Apple devices, Youtube TV, and via livestream at KET.org/live.