PADUCAH — A Kevil, Kentucky, man arrested last week on charges that he threatened the governor and state troopers now faces a federal weapons charge.
Kentucky State Police claim 25-year-old Jeremiah Wooley made threats against Gov. Andy Beshear and state troopers via social media, under a false name. Tuesday, federal prosecutors charged Wooley with possession of a unregistered destructive device in connection to that investigation.
When troopers arrested Wooley on April 29, they said they found two handguns on his person, and a search warrant revealed multiple weapons in his home — including grenades and materials that could be used to make them active. That's according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announcing the federal charge.
The news release says a Kentucky State Police Hazardous Device investigator found about 50 "MKII pineapple-style hand grenades" in a bucket in Wooley's bedroom. All the grenades but one were inert because of a hole drilled in the hull of each grenade, or they had been manufactured as novelty items. But, prosecutors say, the hull hole in one grenade had been welded shut, and components to complete and assemble it were found in boxes in the bedroom. Those items included black powder, time fuses, electric matches ammunition primers, grenade spoons, safety pins, and spring cock strikers.
Investigators also found 12 firearms, including a 50-caliber rifle, assault style firearms, shotguns, and handguns during the search, the news release says.
If he is convicted, prosecutors say Wooley could be sentenced to 10-years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, as well as three years of supervised release.