GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kevin D. Bishop was sworn in Thursday as circuit court judge for the 52nd Judicial District in Graves County, Kentucky.
Bishop was sworn in by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell, who serves the high court's 1st District.
When his nomination for the judgeship was announced in April, the Kentucky Judicial Nominating Commission noted that Bishop has had his own law practice in Mayfield for more than 25 years, and he was previously an assistant public advocate with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Bishop to the 52nd Judicial District Circuit Court judgeship earlier this month.
Bishop is replacing long-time Circuit Court Judge Timothy Stark, who retired effective Jan. 1 after serving on the bench for 16 years.
Circuit courts hear civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, divorces, adoptions, termination of parental rights, land dispute title cases and contested probate cases. In counties where the circuit court has a family court division, family court judges have primary jurisdiction in cases involving issues such as divorce, adoption, child support, domestic violence and juvenile status offenses.