LEXINGTON, KY -- KHSAA announced Thursday it has indefinitely suspended the girls and boys state basketball tournaments over fears of the coronavirus.
KHSAA posted on its website this decision was based on additional information and guidance from both the Kentucky Department of Education and the governor's office.
The girls tournament is currently underway in Lexington. The boys were set to play next week.
KHSAA says it will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if possible, but not until after the association has received collaborative approval from the state.
The association had announced earlier Thursday it would attempt to complete the first tournament with restrictions but, "this does not appear to be a wise option at this time and is not in the best interest of the student-athletes and the thousands of individuals who attend these events."
Just in from KHSAA Commissioner. A difficult decision that had to me made. Further alterations for next week not ruled out. pic.twitter.com/O3kKxfklsn— ℕ𝕖𝕒𝕝 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕝𝕖𝕪 (@NealBradley) March 12, 2020
The KHSAA says it has to make the health and welfare of the citizens of our great Commonwealth the primary factor in our decision-making process in dealing with this issue.
Also earlier Thursday, McCracken County High School said it suspended ticket sales for the first round of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.
The school says they were instructed to by the KHSAA.
Per KHSAA, we have been instructed to suspend tickets sales for the first round of the State Boys Basketball Tournament. More details and information will be released soon.— GoMcCracken (@gomccracken) March 12, 2020