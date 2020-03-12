Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL LIKELY DEVELOP ALONG A COLD FRONT BY 4 OR 5 PM ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, WITH THE ACTIVITY MOVING EAST, SOUTHEAST INTO FAR SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND FAR WEST KENTUCKY THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. ANY OF THE STORMS ALONG THE FRONT MAY BECOME SEVERE. ALL HAZARDS WILL BE POSSIBLE, INCLUDING TORNADOES, LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER CLOSELY, AND BE PREPARED TO IMPLEMENT YOUR PLAN OF ACTION SHOULD A WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR LOCATION. DO NOT WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE A TORNADO, HIGH WINDS OR HAIL TO TAKE SHELTER.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.