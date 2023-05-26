PADUCAH — "It's just not right in America that we've got kid's sleeping in offices."
Dale Suttles is the president of a nonprofit organization linking kids-in-need with foster families and adoptive parents — and providing support along the way.
At Thursday's 13th Annual A&K Charity Golf Scramble — hosted at the Country Club of Paducah — Suttles described the great need for foster families in Kentucky.
He spoke with a cheery optimism, saying he was grateful to see such a great turnout at the event on such a beautiful day. Over 100 golfers participated, and since funds raised benefitted Sunrise, Suttles said it was a "win-win."
"The turnout is amazing. Golfers are excited to be here — it means a lot when you have an event like this. Enthusiasm here today has been awesome. We are all blessed to be here," he remarked.
But despite his positivity, Suttles had a serious message for Kentuckians.
"There is a crisis currently going on," he said. "There's not enough foster homes, there's not enough — kids are sleeping in state park offices and DCBS offices."
Suttles says funds raised at the golf scramble give Sunrise the resources is needs to expand what they're doing and hire the right people for the job.
According to Suttles, Sunrise has been around since 1869.
It started in Louisville, and has since spread across the state.
They have residential facilities for children who are abused and need treatment for trauma. They have foster care services too, and Suttles says they've facilitated over 600 adoptions.
At the age of 18, foster-care kids age out of the system, Suttles says. But they're not too old to get support from Sunrise. The organization offers independent living services, helping to connect older teens with apartments, and teaching living and trade skills.
Soon, they'll be opening a new counseling center in Paducah, too.
"You know, coming out of Covid — there's anxiety, substance use, depression. We have seen the need, we have heard the people who need services, and so we are going to open up counseling services," he explained.
Suttles says the organization is fortunate to have such a great staff and he's thankful for everyone who sponsored and attended the event. But they're still missing something important: foster parents.
When asked what he wanted viewers and readers to take away from the event, Suttles urged the community to help find homes for kids. Especially for teenage girls and boys.
"If you know of someone who possibly could become a foster parent, can we just have that conversation? Because we are in crisis to find homes," he pleaded.
"We are all entitled to prosper. We are all entitled to have second chances. We've got to find homes. It's just not right in America that we've got kids sleeping in offices," he said.
If you or someone you know is interested in fostering or adopting through Sunrise, click here for more information.