ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — One in 50 children live with a disability, whether it’s autism, down syndrome, epilepsy, dyslexia, muscular dystrophy. The list goes on and on, and although living with a disability isn’t necessarily rare, it can be very lonely and isolating. That’s why one young woman is working to connect these kids, to show them they are not alone.
“Livy has had epilepsy and cerebral palsy since she was born, so she’s in a wheelchair and she can’t speak,” shared Hailey Scheinman, Livy’s sister.
Fifteen-year-old Livy didn’t need words to teach her twin sister Hailey some pretty valuable lessons.
“She’s taught us acceptance and to give back to others and to appreciate what we have,” said Hailey.
And with that in mind, Hailey became Founder, President and CEO of Kids Crew.
Connecting kids without epilepsy to kids with epilepsy.
“Kids are really accepting and once they learn to accept other people early on than that will last their whole lives,” explained Hailey.
Membership has grown to 2,900 in 50 states … teaching awareness, educating families and helping others. The movement caught the attention of the National Epilepsy Foundation.
“You want to make sure that other people are out there for you that you're not alone in this,” said Laura Thrall, CEO, of Epilepsy Foundation of America.
The impact can be life changing. Many children with epilepsy are at an increased risk for bullying, difficulties in social engagement, inadequate school skills and poor self-esteem.
“I think what we're trying to do is say differences are okay,” explained Thrall.
Kids Crew members take part in “Lemonade for Livy” which has raised $740,000 dollars for charity and a priceless amount of awareness for kids living with epilepsy.
“We believe that kids can change the world. It’ doesn’t matter what your age is, you are able to make a difference,” smiled Hailey.
No matter what your ability.
Kids under the age of 14, of all abilities, can join Kids Crew and win pins after completing challenges such as fun runs, sharing their story, or performing an act of kindness for someone living with epilepsy. Due to COVID, meetings have been moved online. To find out more, go to epilepsy.com/kids-crew.