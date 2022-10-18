MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library hosted a Foul and Filthy Festival on Tuesday.
Kids as young as 6 hung out with the library's youth staff, touching creepy crawley things, playing cornhole with fake rats, making putrid crafts and enjoying other spooky fall festivities.
Of course, all the activities were safe and in good fun.
"Today is the foul and filthy fest! It's October. It's that time of year when we do the slimy, the foul, the gross, the creepy, the crawly, and we like to have an environment where kids can explore those sensations in a safe but clean manner," Library Director Justin Brasher explained.
Brasher tells us the event had a great turnout this year!