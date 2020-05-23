20200523_105253 (1).jpg

METROPOLIS, IL — A group of five kids from Metropolis made $120 with a lemonade stand on Saturday — but they aren't keeping the money for themselves. 

Sherry Taylor tells Local 6 Braden Taylor, Jolee Dailey, Tenley Davis, Ben Lipert, and Drake Taylor — who all live on Lakeview Drive in Metropolis — decided to set up a lemonade stand Saturday, and give all their profits to charity. 

Taylor says the kids are donating the $120 they made to the Lourdes Foundation. "They were very excited to have made that much to give," she says. 

From left to right, Braden Taylor, Jolee Dailey, Tenley Davis, Ben Lipert, and Drake Taylor raised money for a good cause with a lemonade stand Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Metropolis, Illinois. 

