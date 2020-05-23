METROPOLIS, IL — A group of five kids from Metropolis made $120 with a lemonade stand on Saturday — but they aren't keeping the money for themselves.
Sherry Taylor tells Local 6 Braden Taylor, Jolee Dailey, Tenley Davis, Ben Lipert, and Drake Taylor — who all live on Lakeview Drive in Metropolis — decided to set up a lemonade stand Saturday, and give all their profits to charity.
Taylor says the kids are donating the $120 they made to the Lourdes Foundation. "They were very excited to have made that much to give," she says.