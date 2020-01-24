(CNN) — At least two people were killed in an explosion at a northwest Houston manufacturing business Friday morning, police said. The blast that shook much of the city, damaged buildings up to a half-mile away and left some residents at least temporarily displaced.
The explosion rocked Watson Grinding and Manufacturing around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET), tearing apart several structures while sending debris and shock waves much further, pushing some nearby homes off their foundations, officials said.
"This is, in essence, a disaster area right now," city Police Chief Art Acevedo said of the area roughly an 18-mile drive northwest of downtown.
An investigation into what caused the blast is underway and may take months, Acevedo said.
"We don't have any evidence that an intentional act is involved," but police and arson investigators and federal explosives experts will explore all angles, he said.
The debris field is so widespread — officials estimated between a quarter-mile to a mile away — police have asked for help with a potentially grim task: looking for human remains and other debris in their yards and on roofs.
"Look for any debris, any body parts, anything that may be related," and call police if anything is found, Acevedo said Friday morning.
Besides those killed, at least one person was injured by shattered glass and was taken to a hospital, Houston fire Capt. Oscar Garcia said.
No names of the dead and injured have been released, and officials have declined to say whether the deceased worked at the business.
Blast breaks windows and damages doors some distance away
A fireball rose from the scene after the blast, video posted to Twitter appears to show. The distant footage was taken by a camera mounted to a home window.
The business is situated along a strip of industrial and commercial businesses, surrounded to the east and west by residential neighborhoods. Many homes in the area were damaged, including broken windows and doors, and in at least one case, a collapsed ceiling, CNN affiliates reported.
"The whole ceiling fell in," a resident told KTRK about her home.
"I thought maybe the house had gotten hit by lightning. And then I realized there was no storm," the resident told KTRK.
Mark Brady, who lives about a half-mile from the manufacturing business, told CNN affiliate KPRC the blast "knocked us all out of our bed."
"It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody's garage door in around here ... and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people's roofs in and walls in," he said.
"I live downtown," Houston fire Chief Samuel Pena said, "and I felt it all the way downtown."
Firefighters wait for small fires to burn out before exploring blast site
Some small fires still were burning at the site late Friday morning, and firefighters will let those burn out by themselves before they do a thorough search, Pena said.
Earlier, propylene gas was leaking from a tank at the facility following the explosion — but crews eventually stopped it, he said.
The gas dissipated, and "we have no indications of any concerns with the air quality at this time," Pena said.
Propylene is a colorless, flammable, pungent gas made from petroleum. It is most often employed to make polypropylene, a kind of plastic used in household products, from take-out meal containers to medicine bottles, and in automotive, industrial and textile products. Similar to propane, it burns hotter and also can be used as fuel gas and to make acetone.
A temporary shelter has opened for people whose homes were damaged
A church in the area is serving as a temporary shelter "for anybody that we may have to evacuate out of their home due to damage," Pena said.
It wasn't immediately clear how many people need to leave their homes.
No formal evacuation order was immediately in place. Still, Mayor Sylvester Turner asked people to stay away from the area so emergency responders could work.
At least two nearby schools closed for the day.
A school district in the area, Spring Branch ISD, said on Twitter that for schools in session, it "will keep all students inside today as air quality in the area continues to be monitored."