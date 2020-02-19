(CNN) -- Nine people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau, according to a statement by the Southeast Hesse Police.
The shootings occurred in two locations on Wednesday evening. A large police operation is underway to find suspects, the police said. Hanau is about 16 miles east of Frankfurt.
The Associated Press reports the man suspected of committing the shootings was found dead at his home hours after the attacks, which happened in and outside of two hookah lounges.
Officers found another body at the same address, the AP reports, but no details on the suspect or the second person were given. Police did not give details about his possible motive or how he died.