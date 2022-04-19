Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., on Monday met for more than nine hours with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
An earlier attempt at a voluntary closed-door interview with her was derailed over a dispute about who was in the room.
The committee issued Guilfoyle a subpoena last month for information relating to last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. The demand detailed how Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality who then worked for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, was at the White House that day and spoke at the rally that preceded the riot.
The panel’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement at the time that the committee was seeking information from Guilfoyle on Jan. 6-related matters, noting that she also "apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds" for the mid-day rally.
The House committee has interviewed more than 800 witnesses in its investigation.
In February, the committee met with Guilfoyle for closed-door testimony that devolved when Guilfoyle's lawyer Joseph Tacopina accused members of the panel of breaking the terms of their agreement regarding allowing only staff lawyers at the interview.
Tacopina accused lawmakers of leaking information to the press and dismissed what he called “a brazen attempt to publicize an obviously baseless investigation.”
NBC News has reached out to her lawyer for comment about Guilfoyle's meeting Monday with the committee. Guilfoyle and her counsel did not respond to questions as they departed the meeting Monday evening.
Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter and a former senior White House adviser, spent roughly eight hours earlier this month testifying virtually before the Jan. 6 House committee. Her husband, Jared Kushner, also a former White House adviser, offered testimony to the committee late last month.