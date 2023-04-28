The Kingdom Trust Company — which is based in South Dakota but has a trust services office in Murray, Kentucky — faces a $1.5 million civil penalty after the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network found that the company "willfully" failed to accurately report hundreds of instances of suspicious transactions in a timely manner.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, is part of the U.S. Treasury Department and enforces the Bank Secrecy Act. The network announced this week that Kingdom Trust faces the civil penalty for violations of that act and its implementing regulations.
FinCEN says the company admitted that it "willfully failed to accurately and timely report hundreds of transactions to FinCEN involving suspicious activity by its customers, including transactions with connections to a trade-based money laundering scheme and multiple securities fraud schemes that were the subject of both criminal and civil actions."
The network says Kingdom Trust's process for catching and reporting suspicious activity is "severely underdeveloped."
“Kingdom Trust had virtually no process to identify and report suspicious transactions, resulting in it processing over $4 billion in international wires with essentially no controls,” FinCEN Acting Director Himamauli Das said in a statement released Wednesday. “This enforcement action is an important statement that we will not tolerate trust companies with weak compliance programs that fail to identify and report suspicious activities, particularly with respect to high-risk customers whose businesses pose an elevated risk of money laundering.”
The consent order imposing the penalty says the conduct in question occurred from Feb. 15, 2016, through March 15, 2021. In addition to its current offerings — including services for people with individual retirement accounts or IRAs and acting as a qualified custodian for investment advisors — the order says that during that time period, Kingdom Trust also provided account and payment services to foreign securities, investment firms and other businesses in Latin American that "had elevated risks of money laundering."
The order says Kingdom Trust employees with anti-money laundering responsibilities "have acknowledged not fully understanding" federal requirements for filing suspicious activity reports and "that they may have missed important information about some of their riskiest clients as the result of maintaining other, non-AML responsibilities."
The problem was made worse, the order says, by a failure to recruit enough employees with experience in anti-money laundering compliance and filing SARs. The order says the company failed to do that "even after Kingdom Trust expanded into a new line of business offering services to customers that had elevated risks of money laundering."
Instead, the order says the company relied on one employee manually reviewing daily transactions to identify suspicious activity and various times within the Feb. 15, 2016, through March 15, 2021, period.
Regarding Kingdom Trust's expansion of its services to "high-risk" customers in Latin America, the order says the company in 2014 began working with a consulting group that had offices in Buenos Aires in Argentina, as well as Dublin, Ireland, and Washington, D.C.
"Kingdom Trust proceeded with this new line of business and began opening accounts for customers referred to it by the Consulting Group, despite Kingdom Trust’s lack of experience in dealing with foreign securities firms and an apparent lack of understanding by Kingdom Trust management as to why these brokerage firms were unable to establish direct custodial relationships with U.S.-based securities firms," the order says. "Kingdom Trust’s decision to proceed with this new line of business allowed the transmission of at least $4 billion in payments for foreign entities through the United States with minimal oversight."
The order goes into greater detail about what made those transactions high risk and what the FinCEN calls the company's "incremental and delayed response" to those risks. The document states that the company's weaknesses in reporting suspicious activity allowed a large number of suspicious transactions to go unchecked.
"FinCEN has identified hundreds of suspicious transactions for which Kingdom Trust failed to timely and accurately file a SAR. These suspicious transactions primarily relate to the three customer relationships," the order says.
For more information about those transactions and the BSA violations the FinCEN says Kingdom Trust engaged in, download the document below to read the consent order in full.