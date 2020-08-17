CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Nicky J. Knight was sworn is as Calloway County Sheriff Monday morning, the Calloway County Fiscal Court has announced.
Announcing the swearing in via its official Facebook page, the fiscal court wished Knight and his deputies good luck.
Former Sheriff Sam Steger announced last week that he would be handing in his resignation to take on more responsibilities with his family's farm in Christian County. He was two years into his second term as sheriff.
Steger's resignation went into effect Monday, and Knight was appointed as interim sheriff. He was sworn in at 8 a.m. by Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes.