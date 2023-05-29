The Knights of Columbus held a barbecue sale in Paducah on Monday to benefit seven nonprofit organizations.
It's a tradition the group has carried on since 1948, and they still cook the old-fashioned way.
"We still do it over open pit," says Knights of Columbus Trustee Joe Weitlauf. "We still regulate the heat with a shovel, and so it gives it a character that you don't get anywhere else."
The group says it sold around 800 pounds of barbecued ribs and chicken and 1,000 pounds of barbecued pork shoulder, all sold in carryout orders from the Knights of Columbus Hall at 3028 Jefferson St.
The food this year cost organizers about the same as they spent on the group's Labor Day barbecue sale.