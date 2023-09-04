The Knights of Columbus have become synonymous with holiday meals and this Labor Day is no exception.
You can stop by for ribs, chicken, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, and coleslaw.
As always, the meals are all for a good cause. The money raised will help local organizations.
Today, the Parishioners of St. Francis De Sales are also selling desserts. These sales will help send 12 youth and 3 adults to the National Catholic Youth Conference in November.
The sales started at 7 a.m. this morning and will continue through noon, or until they sell out.
Also, keep in mind, this is their last sale of the year.