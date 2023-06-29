MOUNT VERNON, IL — A soldier who was killed during the Korean War will be laid to rest in his home town in southern Illinois, more than 70 years after he was reported missing in action.
The U.S. Army Resource Command says 23-year-old Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm of Mount Vernon, Illinois, was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit withdrew from Kunu-ri to Sunchon, North Korea.
Prisoners of war who returned to the US in 1953 reported Malcolm died in August 1951 at Pyoktong, also known as Prisoner of War Camp No. 5, the Army Resource Command says. North Korea returned remains from that camp to the United Nations Command in 1954, but the Army says Malcolm's name was not included on any of the transfer rosters, and he Central Identification Unit in Kokura, Japan, did not associate any of the remains with him.
In 1955, Malcolm's remains were determined to be nonrecoverable. But in July 2018, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. A year later, the Army says a set of remains later determined to be Malcolm's were sent to the DPAA lab. The soldier was finally officially accounted for on Oct. 25, 2022, after the lab used chest radiograph comparison, dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis to identify his remains.
Malcolm's name is among the names of the missing on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery in Hawaii. The Army says a rosette will be placed next to his name to show that he has been found.
Malcolm will be interred on July 11 at Bethel Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon, following a graveside service performed by Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home of Salem, Illinois.
The Army says more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.