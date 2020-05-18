Phil's 90th birthday

PADUCAH — A Korean War Veteran celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday.

Family and friends drove by Phil Ehrhardt's house Sunday to wish him a happy birthday.

A group of marines presented a flag to Ehrhardt to thank him for his service.

Ehrhardt says the parade proves they haven't been forgotten.

His youngest daughter, Pati Bedwell, helped organize the drive-by with her siblings.

She says she knew the community was always generous and kind, and it was heartwarming to see the turnout for the parade.

Tags