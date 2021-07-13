Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected and might at first write off. But the company hopes you’ll give it a chance.
The idea? A limited-edition macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream.
Kraft said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.
The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.
Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes.
You can order Kraft macaroni and cheese ice cream on Van Leeuwen's website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.
It's also available at Van Leeuwen stores nationwide.