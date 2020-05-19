Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors who are unable to celebrate graduation by walking across the stage.
The donut shop is giving away free '2020 Graduate Dozen' donuts to seniors who wear their cap and gown or other Class of 2020 swag proving their senior status, to their local Krispy Kreme shop.
Krispy Kreme is only giving away the Grad Dozen on Tuesday, but they donuts will be on sale until May 24.
The Krispy Kreme website says the 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.
What do you need to do to get your free 2020 Grad Dozen donuts? The donut shop says to stop by your local Krispy Kreme shop while wearing or bringing something from the list below:
- Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
- Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2020 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2020 senior swag
The Krispy Kreme website also says you can send a 2020 Graduate Dozen to the special grad in your life.
The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available at participating Krispy Kreme shop locations only while supplies last. Products may vary by market. 2020 high school or college senior must be physically present to redeem free 2020 Graduate Dozen on 5/19/20. Participating locations may require ID. Offer not valid for online ordering.