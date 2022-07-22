Kentucky State Police says its laboratory is analyzing "a large quantity of firearms evidence" submitted in the investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash.
Cash died in May after investigators say a suspect shot him outside the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Investigators have said that suspect, Gary Rowland, was arrested by the Marshall County Special Response Team, and he was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputy when he asked to take a smoke break. Cash and Marshall County Sheriff's Office Deputy Donald Bowman took Rowland outside, and that's when investigators say Rowland took out a handgun he'd hidden on his person and shot Cash. Bowman and another deputy, Marshall County Deputy Brandon Little, returned fire, shooting and killing Rowland.
Rowland had a previous criminal record, and audio from a recorded phone conversation Cash and Rowland had three days before the shooting indicates Cash believed Rowland was involved in drug trafficking and wanted Rowland to provide information on "large-level drug dealers," he believed Rowland was connected to.
Responding to a request for information from WPSD on Friday, KSP says its Critical Incident Response Team is continuing to investigate the May 16 shooting. In an email to Local 6, a KSP spokesperson says the analysis of firearms evidence related to the case "can take up to six months or longer to complete."
"Firearms evidence is a crucial part of any investigation and must be complete before the final investigation report is submitted to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for next actions," the KSP spokesperson, Capt. Paul Blanton, writes.
Blanton also writes that KSP's standard procedure is to not release specific details about an investigation "until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
The KSP spokesman's email also state's that the state law enforcement agency "cannot comment on local law enforcement agencies policies, procedures or disciplinary actions."
Cash worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, previously serving with Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2020.