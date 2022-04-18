Kentucky State Police (KSP) are supporting Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY) by hosting the "Cover the Cruiser" fundraising event across the commonwealth.
During the last week of April, KSP cruisers will be parked at various locations across the state. Kentuckians are invited to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers.
It costs $1 to place a sticker on a cruiser, and all proceeds go to SOKY.
"It's special for us to support the amazing Kentucky athletes who compete at the summer games," said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. "We appreciate the efforts of our troopers and the generous monetary gifts from Kentuckians."
Each KSP post has established a fundraising day. KSP Post 1 will host theirs on April 25 at the Kroger in Murray from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kroger is located at 808 N. 12th Street.
In 2021, KSP raised $20,103.32 for SOKY athletes. For more information on the campaign, click here.