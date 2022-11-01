PADUCAH — Troopers are conducting traffic stops in Western Kentucky to ensure drivers are following traffic laws and aren't driving under the influence, the Kentucky State Police announced.
In a Tuesday release, the KSP clarified the intent of performing the safety checkpoints, explaining they "provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on vehicular equipment deficiencies, confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles, and the valid licensing of drivers."
Troopers say these traffic stops ultimately increase safety for all Kentucky drivers and residents.
Drivers are asked to ensure they have appropriate documentation on-hand and easily accessible, including their: driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance.
For those who have their documentation readily available and are not violating any laws, delays will likely only last about 30 seconds to a few minutes, as long as traffic isn't congested.
The safety checkpoints will be conducted in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, and Trigg counties, the KSP says. For a full list of checkpoint locations, click here.