GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a Fulton City man after a high-speed chase in Graves County.
KSP Post 1 says an officer saw a Nissan Rogue speeding on Interstate 69 on Monday around 2 p.m. and tried to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver, identified as 27-year-old David Harrison, of Fulton City, continued to speed away on I-69.
KSP says the chase continued into the city of Mayfield where Harrison hit a curb and disabled his vehicle. Police say Harrison then fled the vehicle and was then taken into custody by the officer chasing him.
Harrison was arrested and lodged into the Graves County Jail on the following charges:
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing and Evading 1st (Vehicle)
- Fleeing and Evading 1st (Foot)
- Wanton Endangerment 1st
- No Operators License
KSP says Harrison was also charged with two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The Mayfield Police Department and Graves County Sheriff's Department helped with the arrest. KSP says the officer is investigating the incident.