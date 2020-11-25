PADUCAH — This Paducah man is facing multiple sexual abuse charges.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, say they arrested 53-year-old Kelly Setters, of Paducah, on multiple charges related to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations. Setters is accused of having had a sexual relationship with a family member in exchange for drugs.
Troopers say Setters was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. Setters is charged with incest and prostitution (solicitation) and was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
KSP says the investigation is ongoing.