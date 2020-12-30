KSP asking for help in finding truck stolen from Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police say they are working to find a truck that was stolen from the parking lot of the Marathon Stop and Shop on U.S. 45 North in Graves County on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m.
KSP says the owner of the 2005 single cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck left the keys in the ignition while he went inside the convenience store, when the suspect, a white male, left a red four door passenger car parked nearby, got into the driver's seat of the truck and drove away.
KSP says the suspect drove the truck from the business headed south toward Mayfield on U.S. 45. The red passenger car, believed to be an older model Ford Fusion, left in the same direction at the same time as the theft.
Anyone with information about this theft or can help in identifying the theft should call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721. Callers may remain anonymous.