LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a male involved in the theft of items from a convenient store in Salem, Kentucky.
On Thursday, May 14, around 2:35 p.m., video surveillance shows a Hispanic male enter the Tambco Gas Station on U.S. 60 in Salem and steal multiple items.
The male was wearing a black baseball cap turned backwards, black shorts, a dark colored jacket with a white stripe across the front, a blue and white T-shirt, and black Nike tennis shoes.
KSP says he was driving a silver passenger car with tinted windows and the registration is unknown.
If you have any information about the identity of this man, call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
You can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.