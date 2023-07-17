The Kentucky State Police is in the running for their third-consecutive win for “America’s best-looking cruiser,” but troopers need help from the community to get the title.
KSP says it won back-to-back championships for the title in 2021 and 2022, and the state law enforcement agency has placed in the top three for the past four years. The achievement has earned KSP a cover spot on the American Association for State Troopers yearly calendar.
The AAST hosts an annual calendar contest that state police agencies across the U.S. submit a photo for. The photo is meant to represent the state in some way.
This year, KSP wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger in a blue and white pattern to match the paint of a 1978 Ford cruiser. They took the photo at the Blue Diamond Coal Company in Hazard, Kentucky.
“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” said KSP Public Affairs Commander Paul Blanton. “Our team intertwined the beauty of Eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines, and Kentucky State Police.”
Gov. Andy Beshear encourages all Kentucky citizens to vote for KSP, and to help our state be recognized on a national level. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky, and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”
Voting begins on Monday, July 17 at 9 a.m. CST, and ends Monday, July 31 at 7 a.m. CST. To cast your vote and see the photos submitted by other states click here.