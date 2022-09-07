LEXINGTON, KY — The Kentucky State Police are holding their annual Sworn Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington, KY.
According to a Wednesday release, the ceremony is an opportunity to honor troopers and officers for their acts of bravery, lifesaving efforts, and service achievements throughout the year.
Trooper, officer, and detective of the year will also be announced at the ceremony. KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary Kerry Harvey, and JPSC deputy secretary Keith Jackson are hosting the event.